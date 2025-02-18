Plans unveiled for 80th anniversary VE celebration in Shrewsbury

Plans have been unveiled for a unique and prestigious 80th anniversary VE celebration in Shrewsbury.

Members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club backing up the militaria display outside the Abbey Church

In readiness for the launch of the VE celebration starting at the end of May, two Second World War military vehicles were on display outside the Abbey Church on Sunday with those involved wearing military re-enactment kit.

Pip Robinson, of Church Stretton – Senior Vice President of the Military Vehicle Trust – arranged for two Willys American jeeps to be present.

- Advertisement -

Supporting them was an Ariel VB 600 from 1945 which was used as an ARP bike and owned by Christian Rohr, of Shrewsbury.

The organisers, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club and the Abbey Church, revealed that the exciting celebrations will begin on the evening of Saturday May 31.

This will be a concert in the Abbey Church featuring a Glen Miller tribute band and a George Formby impersonator supported by an Andrews Sisters group. The organisers say this is sure to be a ‘fun evening’.

Doors will be open at 7pm. Featuring: Bill Basey Band & DJ Bertie Blighty Licensed bar & coffee bar The concert will benefit charities supported by both Shrewsbury Severn Rotary and Shrewsbury Abbey. Tickets are £20 from Abbey Shop or online at Trybooking.com

Plans are also being made for a spectacular World War 2 vehicle display surrounding the Abbey Church the next day: with the old Abbey Station opposite also transformed into an ARP (Air Raid Precautions) HQ.

Organisers say this will be an appropriate conversion as this was its actual purpose for the duration of the war.

The celebrations are a truly joint project involving the Abbey Church and Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, whose president David Morris said today: “Whilst there are some Rotarians in Shropshire who can remember a little about the war, most of us really can’t imagine what it must have been like for the people of Shrewsbury.

“We are aiming to transform the Abbey Church and the surrounding area into an accurate re-creation of this part of the town in 1945.

“We have vehicles and re-enactment groups coming from all over the UK and are already working hard to make this a truly memorable weekend.

“Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club feels that it’s the least we can do to pay tribute to everybody who fought for our freedom all those many years ago.’’