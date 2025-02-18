Hawkstone Park Golf Club makes Hope House its Charity of the Year

A Shropshire golf club will be clubbing together in a great fundraising effort throughout 2025 to raise money for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

Ken MacGillivray, Club Captain; Angela Gwilt, Ladies Captain; Mark Woosnam, Seniors Captain; Alfie Wright, Junior Captain

Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Captain Ken MacGillivray had chosen to make Hope House the club’s charity of the year and, with the support of the other Captains, has arranged a variety of different golfing events to raise money throughout the year, starting with Captains Drive-In to launch the partnership which took place on Sunday, February 9th.

“As club captain we had the opportunity to choose a charity to support during the year,” said Ken. “I have been raising money for Hope House for many years and know what incredible work they do in the local community for children and families.

“Our Ladies Captain Angela Gwilt has also done fundraising for Hope House in the past, so it’s a cause we know and care about and we wanted to take this chance to raise as much money as possible for the club.”

Hawkstone Park Golf Club is in its 105th year in 2025 and Ken is determined to make the year a success on the fundraising front.

“There’s lots of enthusiasm in the club this year and we hope to channel this enthusiasm help to raise money for Hope House. We’ve already got six events planned in support this year, but there’s plenty of discussion to do more. We want them to make as much impact as possible,” added Ken.

Hope House Children’s Hospices are here to help children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life. It costs £9.6 million to run the charity which covers Shropshire, Powys, Cheshire and the whole of North Wales.

The charity’s fundraising team leader, Cat Dowdeswell, said: “We’re thrilled to have the support of Hawkstone Park Golf Club this year and can’t wait to get started with their fundraising plans.

“From attending their Drive-In, it is very clear there is huge support for the new captains and great excitement for the year ahead.

“We have no doubt that the Captain’s Charity Day on April 13th will be a great success and our very own CEO Andy Goldsmith is planning to pick up his clubs and enjoy 18 holes with his team.

“We cannot thank Hawkstone’s captains for choosing to support us in 2025 and wish them all the best with their fundraising.

“Local families can access our hospices for support every day of the year thanks to people in our community who choose to stand alongside Hope House.”