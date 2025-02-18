Broseley and Shrewsbury to be connected by bus for first time in 50 years

Broseley will be connected to Shrewsbury by bus for the first time in 50 years from 31 March, when the 437 Much Wenlock to Shrewsbury service is extended.

The service will collect and drop off in Broseley, providing students, workers and shoppers with much-needed direct access to and from Shrewsbury.

The change will be funded from the allocation of Government bus improvement funding for 2024/25 that has been awarded to Shropshire Council.

The funding allocated for last year and 2025/26 will also be spent on improvements to other bus services and infrastructure across the county – including increasing the frequency of Shrewsbury park and ride – with other details set to be announced soon.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader and Cabinet member with responsibility for public transport, said:

“This is great news for people in Broseley who will soon, for the first time in decades, be able to travel to and from Shrewsbury by bus and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to make this possible. I hope this newly-extended service will prove popular, and will also lead to fewer car journeys between Broseley and Shrewsbury, which will help the environment.”

Caroline Bagnall, Shropshire Councillor for Broseley, said:

“I am delighted that, after a long campaign, Broseley residents now have direct bus access to Shrewsbury for the first time in 50 years. Thanks are due to all those who have worked hard to make this happen. This is good for people and good for the environment. We can now work on encouraging people to leave their cars at home and to use public transport instead.”

Meanwhile, from 31 March Tanat Valley will begin commercially operating the commercial X6 service as a link from Oswestry to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and then on to Much Wenlock.