Telford Tigers enjoy victory over Bristol Pitbulls

Autocraft Telford Tigers played their only game of the weekend against Bristol Pitbulls. Tigers had dropped vital points last weekend after losing in overtime to Berkshire Bees. This game represented a contest against one of the teams fighting for the final playoff place so Telford needed the points ahead of a run of fixtures against the teams at the top.

Tigers made a slow start to the game and were caught out twice in the opening five minutes. Bayley Harewood skated through the Tigers’ defence unopposed and beat Brad Day with a back handed wrist shot. Less than a minute later, Bristol doubled the lead. A defensive turnover allowed Rhys Smetham the puck in the slot and he shot past Day for Bristol’s second goal.

Tigers were given a great chance to get back into the game with a five on three penalty. Jacob White-Sey was given a cross checking penalty and shortly after the restart, net minder Tommy Nappier was awarded an unsporting conduct penalty. Scott McKenzie found Fin Howells in space allowing Howells to beat Nappier.

But despite still having a man advantage after the first power play ended, Tigers conceded a short handed goal. Harewood led a two on one breakaway and found Mitch Walinski who scored.

Ten minutes into the game, Tigers pulled a goal back. Danny Rose sent a shot in from the blue line that beat Nappier who was screened.

Another power play for Telford saw them level the game. Ewan Hill was called for slashing giving the home side another chance with the man advantage. McKenzie picked out Eric Henderson who was completely unmarked. Henderson shot into the open net to draw the sides level.

Telford then went in front for the first time when Henderson passed to David Thomson who smashed a wrist shot in off the cross bar.

In the opening minute of the second period, Tigers extended their lead further with a goal from Harry Ferguson and shortly after had a sixth goal. Louie Newell scoring with a low shot from the right circle into the bottom corner of the goal.

Nappier skated out of goal and immediately left the ice to be replaced by Harry Thomas.

Bristol pulled a goal back through Walinski but Henderson scored his second goal of the game with a tap in. Bristol struck back straight from the restart with Walinski scoring his third of the game.

With Bristol reducing the Tigers’ lead to two goals, Telford then took the game away from the visitors. David Thomson scored his second of the game with a shot from the right circle. Then James Smith scored Tigers’ ninth of the night after good work by McKenzie and Tom Byrne gave him a free shot at goal.

The period ended with Tigers scoring a tenth goal and Henderson completing his hat trick. Henderson broke out of his own defensive zone and weaved through the Bristol defense to shoot low past Thomas.

In the third period Bristol pulled another goal back when Walinski scored his fourth of the game from close range. But Tigers weren’t finished with their scoring and rounded off the evening with two further goals. James Smith got his second of the night after good work by Byrne. Newell also finished the night with two goals scoring in the final thirty seconds of the match to give Telford twelve goals.

Tigers’ win sees them remain in eighth place with a three point lead over their nearest rivals Solway.

Final Score: Autocraft Telford Tigers 12 Bristol Pitbulls 6.

Scorers: Eric Henderson (3), David Thomson (2), Louie Newell (2) James Smith (2) Harry Ferguson, Danny Rose and Fin Howells.

Man of the match: Eric Henderson.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “The two points secured is the most important thing for us. Our power play was strong and it was good to see us score three goals on the power play and we were 100% on the penalty kill which hasn’t happened a lot this season. For the most part this season we haven’t struggled for offence but our game management, puck management and defensive play makes it very hard.

“We had a lack lustre start and had an inability to defend one on one situations in the first period, followed by a lot of simple turnovers in the second period which led to changes in possession, goals, break aways and odd man rushes which made it a very frustrating performance from my perspective.

“We constantly let teams hang around in games when it should be shut down but we give up leads so easily, score one then concede one and give up some really soft goals against. At one point I could have benched about eight players and I had no idea who I could lean on to play responsibly. There is a right way to play, a way to be successful. Players have to get on board with that or they will be looking for the golf clubs in late March instead of playing playoff hockey.

“We require smarter players who make smarter plays consistently, players who make selfless plays and decisions that help the team to be successful.”