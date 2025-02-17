Rural Post Office services close in Hope, Shawbury, and Minsterley

Post Office Limited has announced the unplanned closure of hosted outreach services in Minsterley, Hope, and Shawbury.

Shawbury Village Hall hosted the village Post Office outreach services which has closed. Image: Google Street View

They say the closure, from this week, is due to unforeseen circumstances preventing the Pontesbury postmaster from continuing to operate these outreach locations.

The Post Office has apologised in a letter for the short notice regarding the closures.

Post Office Limited has stated that any future changes to service provision will adhere to their Principles of Community Engagement, specifically regarding notification.

While these specific outreach services will cease, Post Office Limited says partner services at Acton Burnell and Worthen will remain open and operate as usual.

Local Shropshire Councillor Heather Kidd (Chirbury and Worthen) said:

“This came as a bolt out of the blue on Friday. They only sent a notice to the Parish Clerk on Friday that the service will cease as of this Monday (17th). No warning was sent to Hope Village Hall, where the event is held, and I only found out secondhand. Minsterley, the village just down the road, has had its outreach service withdrawn too.

“To add insult to injury they have now launched a consultation on the service after it has been closed!” It also doesn’t appear that the Post Office has made any attempt to find an alternative provider.

“This is a most valued service. It is run at the same time as the weekly coffee morning which bring the whole community together. Now they will have to travel miles to get basic Post office services.

“This has come as a shock to the whole community. I have spoken to Pontesbury Post Office (who didn’t know either!) and will contact the management of the Post Office on Monday. I really urge everyone affected to fill in the consultation and make clear to the Post Office how valued and necessary this post office is!”

The Post Office has apologised for any inconvenience the closure may cause and encourages customers to utilise alternative Post Office branches.