Monday, February 17, 2025
Police appeal for witnesses to collision following death of man

Police are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle collision on the A525 Newcastle Road, near Woore on Thursday 13 February.

The head-on collision occurred at approximately 6.40pm at Aston Lane in Woore involving a grey Suzuki Splash car and a New Holland tractor.

The driver of the Suzuki car, a man in his 70s, has since passed away in hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision and would like to hear from for any drivers or members of the public at the location with dash cam footage or who may have seen the tractor or car involved.

Anyone with information can contact PC Craig Byle quoting incident 458i of 13 February via email at Craig.byle@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07967 300 058.

