New independent political movement launches in Shropshire

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

In a location steeped in history, Much Wenlock, the birthplace of the modern Olympic Games, played host to another significant event: the launch of SHROPSHIRE FIRST, a new, independent political movement focused solely on the needs of Shropshire and its residents.

Pictured, members of Shropshire First in Much Wenlock. Photo: Shropshire First
Free from the constraints of national party politics, SHROPSHIRE FIRST is comprised of local professionals dedicated to addressing everyday issues that matter most to the community.

Their platform centres on practical solutions, from improving road maintenance and ensuring reliable bin collections to enhancing healthcare accessibility and creating fit-for-purpose transport services. The group emphasises the responsible and transparent use of Council Tax revenue.

“We are Shropshire residents, just like you, and we believe our county deserves better,” said group leader Steve Davenport at the launch. “SHROPSHIRE FIRST puts local concerns before political rhetoric and national party agendas. Our mission is simple: to put Shropshire residents first.”

Davenport encouraged residents to visit their website to learn more about their aims, objectives, and proposed solutions, and to join the movement if they share the group’s vision.

With local elections approaching, SHROPSHIRE FIRST presents voters with a fresh, independent alternative, promising to represent the concerns of everyday people and prioritise action over empty promises.

The choice of Much Wenlock, a town renowned for its historical contribution to global sport, as the launch location underscores the group’s ambition to inspire positive change throughout the county.

