Free yoga classes for communities in Oswestry, thanks to funding

A series of free yoga classes are now available for communities in Oswestry, thanks to generous funding.

Free classes have started up for communities in Oswestry

The block of gentle yoga classes, offered by not-for-profit Jenna Blair Yoga Community, take place at Open Space Studios, and include gentle yoga open to all, as well as yoga for Ukrainian communities in Oswestry.

The classes, all held at Open Space Studios (near Oswestry Library) include:

- Advertisement -

– Gentle yoga, open to all. Free weekly classes are held on Tuesdays, 12.30 – 1.30pm until 11 March

– Yoga for Ukrainian communities. Free weekly classes, guided in the Ukrainian language, are held on Tuesday evenings, 7.30 – 8.30pm until 11 March

Jenna Blair, founder of the not-for-profit organisation, Jenna Blair Yoga Community, said: “We know what a powerful tool yoga is in supporting our wellbeing, not least through the incredible physical benefits of such as improved balance, mobility, bone density and muscle strength as well as tool for anxiety, stress and depression.

“We also find that when people engage in this type of mindful activity together friendships are formed, and community bonds are strengthened so we’re delighted to be able to offer classes to communities in Oswestry thanks to this generous funding.

“Yoga should be available and accessible to all, and we’re very grateful to our funders who have made these opportunities possible, including Shropshire Council, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Vibrant Shropshire and Homes for Ukraine.”

All equipment, including mats will be provided for students. Booking is essential and spaces can be booked via the Jenna Blair Yoga website.