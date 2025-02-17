Donation supports students to achieve Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards

Derwen College students with special educational needs and disabilities are set to embark on life-changing adventures, thanks to a generous donation from Hartey Wealth Management’s Charlotte Hartey Foundation.

Hartey Wealth Management Chairman Karl Hartey hands over the cheque for £682 to student Brendan and Derwen College Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards coordinator Steve Evans

The £682 donation will provide crucial funding to support students in completing their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award expeditions this spring.

The financial boost will help students at the Gobowen-based specialist college to take part in either a challenging four-day walking expedition in Snowdonia or an exciting sailing expedition on the Norfolk Broads. For students like Brendan, who has mobility issues, the sailing option provides an opportunity to complete the Gold award and enjoy a rewarding experience.

Sports Coordinator Steve Evans, along with Brendan, visited Hartey Wealth Management’s Oswestry office to express their gratitude to company chairman, Karl Hartey, for the support.

“The support from Hartey Wealth Management has been invaluable in making these opportunities available to our students,” said Steve Evans. “It allows them to gain independence, confidence, and valuable skills while participating in activities that might otherwise be out of reach.”

Karl Hartey, Chairman of Hartey Wealth Management said: “Hartey Wealth Management, through The Charlotte Hartey Foundation, is proud to support Derwen College students in achieving their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards. We believe in empowering young people with special educational needs and disabilities to embrace challenges, gain independence, and create lasting memories. Seeing the impact of our donation first-hand reinforces our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of these inspiring students.”

Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award recipients are invited to attend a celebration event joined by a member of the Royal Family to mark their achievement. The awards are widely recognised for helping young people develop resilience, leadership, and teamwork.

Brendan, who is a student on the college’s Hospitality and Food pathway, said he was excited for the experience. He said: “I’m looking forward to learning to sail with the Gold team and Steve! It’s going to be a great adventure.”

Derwen College says they are grateful to the Charlotte Hartey Foundation and all the generous donors who helped to make the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards a reality for its students.