Cornovii Homes celebrates completion of Ifton Green development in St Martins

Cornovii Homes, Shropshire Council’s wholly owned homebuilding company, has completed its Ifton Green development with residents now moved in.

This vibrant new community features a range of detached and semi-detached 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes, as well as bungalows, designed to address the growing demand for high-quality housing in Shropshire.

Nestled on the edge of the popular village of St Martins, the Ifton Green development offers a mix of homes available for private sale, private rent and affordable housing.

Each property is built to Nationally Described Space Standards, incorporating energy-saving features that enhance comfort, lower energy costs and reduce carbon emissions.

New residents have already begun to settle into their homes and are sharing positive experiences. Mia Pritchard, who recently moved into a 3-bedroom house, said: “It’s the perfect space for my family.”

Lucy Tyler-Jones, another new resident, said: “It’s just beautiful, finished to an incredibly high standard. The rooms are deceptively spacious with a well-thought-out layout.”

Nicole Irvine shared her experience, saying “The process has been so easy. From the application form to moving in, everything has been brilliant. We love the house as there is so much more space than our previous property. The bills are also affordable thanks to the air source heat pump, which keeps the house really warm. This is so important for me with two small children, one of whom is disabled.”

Kevin and Amy Vayse, who also recently moved in, expressed their satisfaction.

They added: “We absolutely love our new home. The repairs and maintenance team have been really helpful and have resolved the inevitable snagging issues that come with every new build. The house is perfect to meet the needs of a young family, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Dean Carroll Shropshire Council cabinet member for housing and assets, said: “The completion of this development has not only provided much needed homes for local people and key workers in our community for sale and private rental, but it has brought a boost to the economy too. “Cornovii Homes’ commitment to using local contractors means that we are supporting jobs in the supply chain, developing skills and supporting trade and graduate apprenticeships.”

Harpreet Rayet, managing director of Cornovii Homes, added: “We are thrilled to see the Ifton Green development come to fruition. Our goal has always been to create homes that not only meet the needs of the community but also enhance the local area and are sustainable. We are dedicated to working with local people to ensure our developments provide maximum benefit to the community.”

The Ifton Green development prioritises local people, key workers, members of the armed services, and veterans for private rental opportunities.