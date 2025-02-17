Bridgnorth dance teacher gets treat courtesy of former student

Jo Jackson, founder of the Severn Valley School of Dance in Bridgnorth, recently enjoyed a special trip to see Sir Matthew Bourne’s renowned Swan Lake at the Birmingham Hippodrome, courtesy of a former pupil.

Jo Jackson at Swan Lake

The gift, arranged by Kat Themans, who now works as a development officer for Bourne’s New Adventures dance company, was a delightful surprise for Jackson, who established the school 30 years ago.

The iconic production, famous for its male-dominated swan corps, holds a special place in dance history, notably featured in the film Billy Elliot. For Jackson, the experience felt like a fitting culmination of her dedication to dance education.

“It was an incredibly kind and thoughtful gesture,” she said. “It feels like a full circle to see someone I remember as a little girl who always loved her dancing, now carving out a career in the dance world. I hope it inspires all my aspiring students that there are varied and interesting career opportunities in the performing arts.”

Themans, who studied ballet, tap, and modern at Severn Valley School of Dance under Jackson’s tutelage, went on to study drama at Exeter University and applied theatre at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Her impressive career has included sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe and a position as assistant director at London’s Almeida Theatre.

Severn Valley School of Dance, based at the Ellison Studio in Faraday Drive and with additional classes in Kinver, currently has 130 students aged two and a half to 70. As the school approaches its 30th anniversary next year, Jackson is busy planning a celebratory show.

“I’m mulling over ideas and have been wondering if there were alumnae dancers/singers who would be interested in treading the boards again,” she shared. “I’ve had quite a few past dancers returning to join ballet classes again as adult learners, and I love that their interest and passion for dance has remained with them.”

Former pupils interested in participating in the anniversary show are encouraged to contact Jo Jackson.

Reflecting on the Swan Lake performance, Jackson said, “It was better than I had imagined. What an experience! And how lovely to see Kat’s name in the programme.”