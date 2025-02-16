3.3 C
Shropshire
Sunday, February 16, 2025
West Mercia PCC launches £100k fund focused on road safety education

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion is playing his part in West Mercia to address the alarming statistic that every 17 minutes someone is killed or seriously injured on UK roads.

John Campion pictured in Ludlow. Photo: X / @JohnPaulCampion
Supporting his wider commitment to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the roads, the PCC has launched a £100,000 grant round focused on education initiatives at his online Road Safety Conference.

Having previously run grant rounds that are focused on enforcement and the engineering of roads across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, the PCC is keen to support organisations that deliver projects that aim to improve road users’ skills and knowledge.

Calls to focus resource on education are shared by local communities with 62% of more than 2,500 respondents to the PCC’s recent road safety survey saying there is not enough education activity on road safety in their area.

PCC John Campion said: “Road safety has remained at the heart of my priorities since I was elected in 2016. Sadly, road traffic collisions are the biggest killer in West Mercia. Enough is enough.

“I have supported West Mercia Police and councils to increase the amount of enforcement activity, and also looked at engineering with how road layouts and signage can be improved.

“It’s now time we give a greater focus to education, ensuring that we’re all equipped with skills and knowledge to keep us safe.”

Bids must be submitted through the BlueLight portal by Friday 28 March.

