General Practice Nurses celebrated at inaugural awards ceremony

General Practice Nurses from across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin were honoured at a special awards ceremony, hosted by healthcare professionals from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW), in recognition of their exceptional contributions to patient care.

General Practice Nurses from Stirchley Medical Practice celebrating success

The ceremony, which took place at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Thursday 13 February 2025, was the first of its kind and celebrated General Practice Nursing in the county providing specialist care and support to local communities.

Organised by the Primary Care Training Hub at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, the evening highlighted the invaluable role of GP Nurses, Healthcare Assistants and Nurse Associates, and reinforced their essential contribution to healthcare across the region.

Special awards for the evening included the Teamwork Award, Patient-Focused Care Award, Rising Star Award, Mentor of the Year, Innovation Award, as well as Long-Service Awards, highlighting leadership, expert skills, as well as compassionate and patient focused care.

Eileen Swan, General Practice Nurse at Pontesbury and Worthen Medical Practice, who received a Long-Service Award during the event, said: “I am honoured to be awarded this evening. I’ve always said, much of my role is being part of the patient journey and it’s a privilege to be invited on that.

“Often, patients are going through very hard times, but I have always loved nursing, and I want to go the extra mile to help my patients. It’s never about me, and all about them and so much of our care is more than just a review or a check. After 42 years in the NHS, six years in the Queen Alexander Army Nursing Corp – a total of 48 years in the profession – I feel as good about nursing now, as I did when I started. Now I’m aiming for 50 years – at the very least.”

Julie Dady, also from Pontesbury and Worthen Medical Practice, was also recognised for a remarkable 50 years’ service in GP Nursing. She said: “It’s been a privilege to be part of the Practice Nurse journey – from its beginning in the 1990s to the present day, there have been so many developments and so many different roles created in this time, it has been an honour to follow that through.”

Vanessa Whatley, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, had the honour of presenting the awards. She said: “I am thrilled to have been part of the evening and to celebrate the successes of our wonderful community of General Practice Nurses.

“Our nurses are one of the closest links we have to the community, and they provide such great care and compassion to our patients, particularly those with multiple and complex conditions.

“Nurses working in General Practice play a crucial role in our healthcare system, and this event was a fantastic opportunity to show our appreciation and to acknowledge their contributions. The stories shared during the evening highlighted the incredible impact they have on our patient’s lives and we look forward to making this an annual tradition to continue recognising their brilliant work and dedication.”