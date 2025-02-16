Explore fostering opportunities in Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council is calling on residents to consider the rewarding path of fostering, with a series of upcoming information events designed to provide insights into this vital role.

A gneric image of a child playing

The Telford Fostering team will be out and about over the next few weeks, to give people the opportunity to come and meet with them and find out more about what it takes to become a foster carer.

The team will be at Ketley Community Centre on Thursday 20 February from 6 to 7.30pm and again on Thursday 27 March from 6 to 7.30pm. People can just turn up, there’s no need to book in advance.

The team will also be hosting an online session on Wednesday 5 March from 7 to 8pm. People can book a space via eventbrite.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said:

“We’ve got a fantastic group of foster carers working with us across Telford and Wrekin who provide a safe and comfortable home for the children in our care.

“We are incredibly thankful for the work they do but are always looking for new foster carers to join us, being a foster carer is a deeply fulfilling role.

“We offer full training to help get people started in one of the most rewarding career journeys someone could wish to take.

“We do recognise that fostering can also be challenging at times and so the team is always on hand to offer support and guidance to our foster carers.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that the vulnerable children and young people in our care have the best opportunities to thrive, which, for many, means being part of a local foster family.

“To anyone who has ever considered fostering and thought about opening their home to provide a safe and stable home to children and young people, please come and meet with the team.”