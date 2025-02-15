3 C
Shropshire
Saturday, February 15, 2025
- Advertisement -

Telford & Wrekin Council announces optimistic budget for 2025/26

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet has approved a budget for 2025/26 focused on job creation, skills development, new housing, improved transport and green spaces, and support for vulnerable residents.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council
Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

Council leaders expressed optimism, citing sound financial management and a positive government settlement.

The budget includes significant investment in social care to support the borough’s most vulnerable, addressing national funding shortfalls in the sector. Council tax rates will remain among the lowest in the Midlands and the country. A 69p per week increase for the average household, along with a 46p increase in the government’s adult social care precept, will be fully invested into adult social care.

- Advertisement -

“We are pleased to put forward a balanced and positive budget which invests in what people care about most,” said Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of the Council. He emphasised the council’s “tireless commitment” to job creation, housing, transport improvements, town centre regeneration, and green space enhancement.

The Council Leader also highlighted the government’s commitment to multi-year settlements from 2026/27, which will enable better long-term financial planning. “This positive local management together with the best financial settlement from Government than we have seen for well over a decade, we have real reason to be optimistic,” he added.

Despite the financial pressures facing local governments nationwide, Telford & Wrekin Council has managed to maintain and invest in services without drawing on reserves or reducing frontline services. This is attributed to years of strong financial management and a continued commercial approach. Savings will be achieved through increased income generation, ensuring a robust and sustainable financial position.

“These are difficult times for local government,” acknowledged Councillor Zona Hannington, Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Services. “However, this budget continues many years of strong financial management here in Telford and Wrekin and we are very proud to be maintaining and investing in services for our residents.”

The budget proposals will be presented to the Full Council on February 27 for final approval. The full budget report is available for review at telford.gov.uk/Budget.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP