Shrewsbury Abbey targeted in overnight burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at Shrewsbury Abbey.

Shrewsbury Abbey. Image: Google Street View

The incident occurred between 9.45pm on Thursday, February 13th, and 8.30am on Friday, February 14th, 2025.

Thieves forced entry through a side access door facing the main road on Abbey Foregate. The timing of the burglary, close to a busy thoroughfare, has led investigators to believe that someone may have witnessed suspicious activity.

Officers are urging anyone who saw anything unusual in the vicinity of the Abbey during the specified timeframe to come forward. They are particularly interested in any sightings of individuals loitering near the Abbey, or any vehicles that may have been parked suspiciously in the area.

“We are appealing to the Shrewsbury community for their help in this matter,” said a spokesperson for West Mercia Police. “We are determined to bring those responsible for this crime to justice.”

Anyone with information, however small it may seem, is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 00096_I_14022025.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, information can be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers. They can be reached by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website at crimestoppers-uk.org. Crimestoppers guarantees anonymity and any information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.