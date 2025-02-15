Poor condition of Shrewsbury road ignored by local authority, says councillor

Residents and a local councillor say they are being ignored by Shropshire Council over the severe deterioration of a busy Shrewsbury road.

Cllr Rob Wilson, pictured looking at the poor condition of the Shelton Road

Shelton Road in Shrewsbury, part of the inner ring road, has been getting worse since last year. Residents have been taking to the Council’s FixMyStreet website to report the issues, but no action was taken until Local Lib Dem Councillor Rob Wilson raised it directly with council officers on Monday 13th January.

That night, contractors put in an emergency road closure and carried out urgent repairs. However, within a matter of days the repairs broke apart, and loose material was spread onto footpaths next to the pedestrian crossing. Cllr Wilson wrote immediately to the Portfolio Holder for Highways and senior council officers to alert them to the issue, but no reply was received.

Commenting on the issue, Cllr Wilson said: “I’ve been chasing the Council since the middle of January to address the shoddy work, but my messages have gone unanswered. The road is now worse than it was when the urgent repairs were carried out.

“Cars are swerving to avoid the potholes, and the pedestrian crossing is becoming dangerous. It’s the only controlled crossing on the inner ring road for a mile in each direction, and is used by hundreds of local families to walk and cycle to nearby Woodfield Infants School and St George’s Junior School, as well as secondary schools further afield.

“I really hope that our cash-strapped council has kept the receipt for the work their contractor has carried out on their behalf.

“Roman Road was resurfaced, as was Welshpool Road. Shelton Road is fast becoming worse than either of those were before they were fixed. Residents want action, and I won’t stop until they get it. The Council’s inaction is unacceptable.”

On Monday Cllr Wilson raised the issue directly with the Leader of the Council and the Chief Executive and was promised that it would be followed up as a priority. As of Friday morning, no further communication or action has occurred.

Cllr Wilson has submitted an open question on the issue to Full Council on Thursday 27th February.