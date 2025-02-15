Ercall Wood Academy is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Ercall Wood Academy in Telford has been declared ‘Good’ across all areas by Ofsted – including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Ercall Wood principal Nick Murphy with pupils

Inspectors described the Wellington-based academy as a school with high expectations of all its pupils, who show pride in their work.

The academy, which is part of the Learning Community Trust, was visited last month by an Ofsted inspection team which identified significant improvements over the past two years.

- Advertisement -

The report said: “Everyone is welcome at this friendly, inclusive school. The school’s culture is based around its values of ‘respect, empower and aspire’.

“The school has high expectations of all pupils. In lessons, pupils are keen to learn and achieve well.

“The curriculum is broad and ambitious for all pupils. It is designed to build pupils’ knowledge and understanding over time. High expectations are evident across all subjects.”

It added: “Pupils respond well to their teachers’ expectations of them. High standards of presentation in pupils’ work are evident in most books, and pupils show pride in their work.

“Many pupils gain important life skills and experiences through their participation in extra-curricular activities such as ‘brilliant club’ and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.”

The report said teachers’ subject knowledge was strong, and pupils who struggled with areas such as reading were identified quickly and given effective support.

“The school makes sure pupils learn how to keep themselves safe and healthy. There are many opportunities for pupils to take on leadership roles. This enables pupils to impact the way the school operates.

“Parents support the improvements that have taken place over the last two years. Trust leaders, trustees and local governors work well with school leaders. They have an accurate understanding of what the school does well and any areas that need further strengthening.”

Paul Roberts, deputy chief executive of the Learning Community Trust, said: “We are really pleased to see that the great work happening at Ercall Wood Academy has now been formally recognised by Ofsted.

“The inspecting team were extremely complimentary about the progress they saw in the academy, the quality of what they saw in the classrooms and the courteous and respectful behaviour of students.

“Ercall Wood students are proud of their academy and rightly so – The Learning Community Trust is very proud of them too.”

Ercall Wood principal Nick Murphy said: “I am incredibly proud of all involved in the inspection. Ercall Wood Academy is a thriving academy where students are happy, and safe to be truly aspirational and achieve their dreams.

“Our values-driven culture and commitment to the development of the whole child shone through throughout our inspection with high praise also given to curriculums and teachers ability to support all learners.

“All involved at the academy will continue to drive the academy onwards relentlessly guided by our values of Empower, Respect and Aspire”.

The Learning Community Trust runs more than a dozen school sites across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin. Other secondary schools under its control include Hadley Learning Community, Charlton School, New Road Academy, and Burton Borough in Newport.