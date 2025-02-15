Bedstone College announces closure this summer

Bedstone College, a co-educational private school nestled between Bedstone and Bucknell, has announced it will close its doors at the end of the summer term.

Bedstone College. Image: Google Street View

The announcement, made to parents on Friday, cited financial pressures as the reason for the closure, bringing an end to 77 years of education at the institution.

Headmaster Ian Mullins expressed the difficult nature of the decision in a letter to parents, acknowledging the shock and disappointment it would cause. He explained that despite significant financial support from the school’s owner over the past five years, the situation had become unsustainable.

While acknowledging the added pressure of upcoming VAT on school fees and rising National Insurance contributions, Mr Mullins emphasised these were not the root cause of the closure, but rather the “final challenge” in an already struggling financial landscape.

Founded in 1948, Bedstone College catered to students aged three to 18, spanning pre-preparatory, preparatory, and senior school levels. The school currently has approximately 150 students, including 30 boarders.

In response to the government’s VAT changes, the school had previously adjusted its fee structure, increasing fees for international students and lowering them for British students.

Mr Mullins assured parents that the school’s priority is to ensure a smooth transition for all students. The school will be contacting other schools in the area to gather information about available places, with a focus on allowing students to continue their chosen subjects, especially those in exam years, preferably on the same syllabuses. He also committed to maintaining the highest standard of education for the remainder of the academic year and making it as positive and fulfilling as possible for all students.

The news has been met with sadness in the local community. Former staff members and parents expressed their disappointment, with one calling it “very sad” and another saying she was “gutted.”

Mr Mullins has offered to meet with parents individually or in groups to discuss any concerns and answer questions about the next steps. A scheduled Year 9 parents’ meeting has been postponed to allow for these discussions.

Nigel Hartin, Shropshire Councillor for Clun Division, which includes Bedstone School, said: “This is very sad news, quite a shock. The school has been prominent in the local community for many years, employing a number of local people..

“Our local primary schools have also had very fruitful working relationships with Bedstone School over the years. For example, they have held many sports fixtures for local state primary schools including a cross-country competition only last week. The school also allowed the Blue Hills Federation (Newcastle, Clunbury, Bucknell schools) to hold joint musical events in their main hall where the 3 Federation schools and parents can get together.

“On a practical level Bedstone School currently supplies good quality school dinners at cost to our primary school – St Marys Bucknell. On a number of levels, the closure of the school will be keenly felt.”

The closure of Bedstone College marks a significant loss to the area and leaves students and families facing an uncertain future.