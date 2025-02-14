Wellington sculptor to be guest judge on popular TV show

An acclaimed Wellington sculptor is to use her expertise to critique contestants on a popular television contest this week.

Sharon with the show team

Sharon Griffin will be a guest judge on Channel 4’s Great Pottery Throw Down on Sunday February 16.

“I was thrilled to have been asked to join the judging panel on this fantastic programme,” said Sharon.

- Advertisement -

“We had so much fun behind the scenes, playing with features to create a face, which was this week’s challenge. The contestants were utterly brilliant, especially as they only had 20 minutes to complete this task.

“The Great Pottery Throw Down is not only hugely entertaining, but has also done so much to raise the profile of ceramics. Clay is such a joy to work with and extremely rewarding. I think the world would be a much better place if we all had a bit of clay in our lives!”

A full-time figurative artist who specialises in ceramic sculpture directly inspired by woodland, Sharon also overseas and volunteers at a community pottery workshop in Wellington, providing a friendly and supportive space for children and vulnerable adults to access all things clay.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington said that the town had a brilliant creative community and that Sharon was one of its many ‘stars’.

“It is wonderful that Sharon was invited to take part in this television series – flying the flag for Wellington.”

Sharon is currently raising funds to fix the roof at the Wellington community pottery at the Belfrey Arts Centre in Prince’s Street, which was badly damaged over winter.

Anyone who can help should contact her at www.sharongriffinart.com

She is a fully qualified lecturer of art with many years of experience in teaching and has worked as a guest tutor at the Centre for the Study of Figurative Ceramics and a speaker and a demonstrator at the International Ceramics Fair.

Her work can be found in the permanent ceramics collection at Aberystwyth University and has been featured in leading publications and exhibitions in the UK and Europe.

The Great Pottery Throw Down is now on its eight series and sees 12 home potters compete to become ‘champion of the clay’.