Telford & Wrekin Council launches skills strategy to boost local economy

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a new skills strategy underlining its commitment to create a learning borough for all and a thriving local economy.

The strategy was approved by Cabinet yesterday and will ensure that every child, young person, and adult lives well in their community and has the opportunity to gain new skills which encourage them to work locally.

Telford and Wrekin is a vibrant, successful borough which has grown rapidly in recent years, creating jobs and raising aspirations in the process.

The strategy has been developed in partnership with skills providers, school, colleges, and employers who all have an important role to play to ensure Telford and Wrekin has a workforce with the skills to meet current and future employer needs.

The strategy aims to improve the overall skills levels of residents, nurture and support aspiration (whatever an individual’s background or existing skill level) and develop progression pathways (to provide a clear route for people to progress).

The strategy will rovide a skills system which is fully inclusive and representative of the borough and develop a skills system which provides skills businesses need (contributing to economic growth).

The strategy will also build on existing council programmes which support schools and engage with employers and Higher Education providers such as Harper Adams University.

The development of a new academic campus in Telford’s Station Quarter is also adding to the borough’s skills offer.

The Quad, a Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub with pathways into Higher Education and business, opened in September 2024 and work is about to start on a new, highly accessible sixth form centre for Telford College which will sit alongside it.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said: “We are committed to improving aspirations across the borough, making sure our residents have the skills and employment opportunities for careers here in Telford.

“The skills strategy sets out our continued approach to improving the borough’s skills levels, supporting Telford’s Vision for 2032 to create a robust economy with growth in new sectors.

“In Telford and Wrekin, we also want to make sure we have a workforce with the skills that meet current and future employer needs.

“Skills really do matter because they lead to better jobs, drive social mobility and ensure everyone in our borough prospers.”