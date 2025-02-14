SVR moves towards a solution for its serious landslip

The Severn Valley Railway is working closely with structural and geotechnical experts to narrow down repair options for the significant landslip it has recently suffered.

The extent of the collapse at Mor Brook, bridge 25. Photo: Gary Essex

External experts met on Wednesday with the SVR’s consulting engineer to review the available topographical and borehole data, gathered since the incident happened at Mor Brook two weeks ago.

“It was a very positive meeting,” said Antony Bartlam of J Turner and Associates. “The good news is that we’ve narrowed down the possibilities to a couple of potential solutions. However, there’s some further work to do before the project team finalises the route we’ll take, and that’s when we’ll be able to understand more about the timescale and the costs.”

The SVR’s head of infrastructure, Chris Bond added, “This really isn’t a thing we can rush. It’s important to bear in mind that there are extra complications involved with this particular problem. As well as choosing the best repair option, we’ll have to liaise with external agencies and third parties, such as landowners and National Grid, whose power lines are very close to the slip site.

“The reality is that there’s a lot of preparatory work to do before there are spades on the ground. We are determined to deliver a safe, long-lasting and cost-effective repair as quickly as circumstances will allow, so we can open up the northernmost section of our line.”

The landslip meant the immediate closure of the line between the SVR’s northern terminus at Bridgnorth and the next station at Hampton Loade. However, services between Kidderminster and Hampton Loade are going ahead as the railway prepares for its half term opening this Saturday.

“We’re delighted that we’ve still got 12 miles of the line in full operation,” said SVR managing director Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster. “We’re looking forward to welcoming lots of visitors for what promises to be a busy half term.

“Getting the full line back in operation is of course a huge priority for us, and in civil engineering terms, we’re making great progress.

‘We are so grateful for the incredible public response to this incident. Donations are arriving every day, and in the couple of weeks since the news broke, we’ve raised more than £75,000 towards the costs of repairing the landslip. Thank you to every single one of the 1,427 people who have so far donated.”

Visit svr.co.uk to donate to the SVR Resilience Fund, and for more information on services.