Shrewsbury station area improvements to enter next phase

The next phase of the ongoing Shrewsbury railway station area improvement project is set to begin on March 27th.

An aerial photo of the area undergoing work. Photo: Shropshire Council

This six-week phase will require the temporary closure of Cross Street between its junctions with Coton Hill and Castle Foregate. The closure will allow for the repaving of the existing footway and the construction of a new footway on the south side of the road, under the railway tunnel.

The work follows the completion of the Chester Street/Smithfield Road junction improvements, which will enable two-way traffic flow on Chester Street from the bottom of Coton Hill to Smithfield Road.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council will implement the road closure to ensure the safety of both the public and the construction workers, who would otherwise be working in a confined space with live traffic and exhaust fumes. The closure will also allow the contractor to expedite this phase of the project, minimising disruption to the area.

Signed Diversion

A signed diversion route will be in place during the closure, and temporary traffic lights will manage traffic at the Castle Foregate/Smithfield Road/Castle Gates junction.

Traffic from Ellesmere Road will be able to access Smithfield Road and turn left or right without driving directly past the railway station. Southbound traffic from St Michaels Street will still be able to pass the station to reach Castle Gates or Smithfield Road.

Northbound traffic from Smithfield Road that would normally turn onto Castle Foregate from Cross Street will be directed via the signed diversion. Details regarding vehicular access to the railway station during the closure are expected to be released soon.

The council anticipates congestion in the area during this phase and will be closely monitoring the impact of the work, implementing mitigation measures as needed. They are urging drivers to use alternative routes or modes of transportation whenever possible and to avoid the area if feasible.

Shropshire Council is also actively coordinating other planned roadworks in Shrewsbury to minimise additional traffic disruptions.

This “station quarter” project, funded by the government and carried out by local company McPhillips Ltd on behalf of Shropshire Council, is scheduled for completion by summer 2025.