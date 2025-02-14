Man dies following multi-vehicle collision on the A5 at Nescliffe

A man has died after a multi-vehicle collision took place on the A5 Nesscliffe bypass yesterday evening.

The collision happened at around 5.40pm involving a black Jaguar F-Pace and a white Skoda Kamiq.

Both vehicles were travelling on the A5 eastbound carriageway from the Wolfshead roundabout towards the Felton Butler roundabout.

The two cars collided, and sadly the driver of the Skoda – a man in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

A further collision involving another two cars – a brown Hyundai I20 and a blue Iveco Daily – occurred as a result of the first, however, no one else was injured.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found two patients.

“A man was found in a critical condition receiving CPR from bystanders.

“Ambulance staff immediately took over and began administering advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, the man could not be saved and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“A second man was assessed by medics and treated for minor injuries before being discharged at the scene.

“There were no other patients requiring medical treatment.”

Witness Appeal

Police investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who has not already spoken to police and has information, or dashcam footage, which could help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to email SCIUnorth@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.