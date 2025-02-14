3.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 14, 2025
- Advertisement -

Man dies following multi-vehicle collision on the A5 at Nescliffe

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has died after a multi-vehicle collision took place on the A5 Nesscliffe bypass yesterday evening.

A generic photo of West Midlands Ambulance Service attending an incident. Photo: WMAS
A generic photo of West Midlands Ambulance Service attending an incident. Photo: WMAS

The collision happened at around 5.40pm involving a black Jaguar F-Pace and a white Skoda Kamiq.

Both vehicles were travelling on the A5 eastbound carriageway from the Wolfshead roundabout towards the Felton Butler roundabout.

- Advertisement -

The two cars collided, and sadly the driver of the Skoda – a man in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

A further collision involving another two cars – a brown Hyundai I20 and a blue Iveco Daily – occurred as a result of the first, however, no one else was injured.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found two patients.

“A man was found in a critical condition receiving CPR from bystanders.

“Ambulance staff immediately took over and began administering advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, the man could not be saved and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“A second man was assessed by medics and treated for minor injuries before being discharged at the scene.

“There were no other patients requiring medical treatment.”

Witness Appeal

Police investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who has not already spoken to police and has information, or dashcam footage, which could help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to email SCIUnorth@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP