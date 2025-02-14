Have your say on local pharmacy services

Residents of Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin are being asked to share their views on local pharmacy services in a survey that will help shape their future.

Shropshire Council and Telford and Wrekin Council are urging people to have their say as part of the triennial Pharmacy Needs Assessment (PNA) survey.

The PNA is a crucial process that evaluates the current availability and range of pharmacy services and identifies what is needed to meet community health needs. It considers factors such as pharmacy locations, services offered, and accessibility.

The information gathered will be used by NHS organisations and local authorities to determine if new services or premises are required, ensuring residents have access to the right services in the right places.

The survey asks residents about their pharmacy usage, including frequency of visits, transportation methods, preferred times, and overall experience with staff and facilities. It also seeks feedback on currently used services and suggestions for additional services that would be beneficial. The goal is to understand the current state of services and identify areas for improvement.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at Shropshire Council, stressed the importance of public input: “Your feedback is crucial in helping us understand the current landscape of pharmacy services and where improvements are needed. By participating, you are contributing to the betterment of healthcare services for everyone in Shropshire.”

Councillor Paul Watling, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care & Health Systems at Telford and Wrekin Council, added: “Accessible and efficient pharmacy services are a cornerstone of public health. By sharing your experiences and insights, you are helping us identify strengths and gaps in our current services.”

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for Public Health & Healthier Communities at Telford and Wrekin Council, continued: “We encourage all residents to participate in this vital survey. Your voice is a powerful tool for change, and your feedback will guide us in enhancing the quality and accessibility of pharmacy services.”

Residents can participate in the survey online at https://online1.snapsurveys.com/Interview/3c8762c6-aeb3-4092-89d6-bcb21c2ad987.

The deadline for completing the survey is Friday, February 28, 2025.