Residents can access Telford Energy Advice support for winter energy bills

Telford & Wrekin Council is signposting residents towards advice and support if they are struggling to pay their energy bills this winter.

Telford Energy Advice (TEA) can offer help accessing grants from energy suppliers as well as small grants and energy saving devices.

Many energy companies have grant schemes and support available but they can be difficult to access but trained energy advisors from TEA can help, speak to energy companies on someone’s behalf and help to complete forms and paperwork.

They can also help advise on energy tariffs, switching suppliers and make sure money goes further.

TEA advisors can also provide support in the home – by conducting energy saving audits, fitting energy saving devices such as draught-proofing and LED bulbs and discuss any grants for energy efficiency upgrades which residents and households qualify for.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “There are many families and individuals who may be struggling to pay their fuel bills this winter but we want them to know that support is available locally which they might not be aware of.

“Telford Energy Advice may be able to help residents and households access grants and offer other valuable advice and support to reduce costs or support them with covering the cost of higher bills.

“We remain committed to supporting our residents across the borough and are proud to be working in partnership with the TEA.”

Abi Carr, Project Manager at Telford Energy Advice, said: “Our friendly advisors would be pleased to receive your call. We can help with online forms and information if people find computers difficult.”

You can contact Telford Energy Advice for free and impartial support on 0800 677 1952 or email tea@mea.org.uk