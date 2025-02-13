New street scene team wins backing of Shrewsbury MP

A ‘bold and radical’ move to tackle dirty streets, graffiti, flyposting, fly-tipping, inadequate litter bins, neglected footpaths and untidy green spaces has won the backing of a Shropshire MP.

Cllr Alan Mosley and Julia Buckley MP

The new ‘Stepping Up’ plans will see Shrewsbury Town Council taking the initiative on a range of local services which cash-strapped Shropshire Council are struggling to maintain, and will also focus on public safety and community engagement across Shrewsbury.

“In supporting these services, we will be creating an entirely new dedicated neighbourhood team responsible for cleaning, maintenance and enforcement activities,” said Shrewsbury Town Council Leader, Councillor Alan Mosley.

“This team will step in and be much more responsive and will be best placed to get jobs done as quickly as possible in all neighbourhoods across the town.”

Councillor Mosley said: “We were delighted that well over 1,000 residents responded to our recent consultation with the overwhelmingly majority expressing their support for the plans. A large majority also approved the need for an annual increase of £15 in the council tax precept – equivalent to 30p per week for band B households – to fund the new team and for other significant advances in the Town Council’s own works.”

And the scheme has won the backing of Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley who has described the ‘Stepping Up’ plan as “a bold and radical move from Shrewsbury Town Council.”

She said: “This is all about restoring pride in our town centre and also in our neighbourhoods right across Shrewsbury. The blight of litter-strewn streets and footpaths, not just in our town centre but in our suburbs too, has been going on for too long.

“Things like litter, filthy street and road signs, overflowing bins and neglected footpaths annoy and upset everyone. But let’s not forget all these things also have an effect on our local businesses and our tourism. So, this new dedicated neighbourhood team could make a real difference.”

Councillor Mosley added: “It’s clear from the responses that our residents want more action on the environmental maintenance and the street scene in the centre and in neighbourhoods throughout the town, which we are committed to delivering.

“We recognise the importance of these services to the quality of life in Shrewsbury and the role they play in shaping the town’s future. With this modest increase in council tax, we believe we can make a real difference and create a cleaner, greener, and safe town for everyone.”