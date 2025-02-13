Hospital construction project brings a boost to local communities

The Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust (SaTH) construction partners, Integrated Health Projects (IHP) have been supporting communities through a number of social value initiatives.

IHP colleagues with DFN intern (fLtR – Niall O’Reilly (IHP), Taylor (DFN intern), Waqas Ahmed (IHP)

In January last year, the VINCI Building led project, which is part of the joint venture, IHP, were announced as construction partners for the new healthcare facilities at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), which will bring high quality, sustainable care and fewer delays for treatment for everyone.

Working with local colleges, IHP have enrolled young adults from local communities currently studying Construction related subjects, in an industry-focused T-level placement.

The placement provides students with invaluable hands-on experience, enabling them to apply their classroom learning in a real-world healthcare construction environment.

Bev Jones, Work Experience Coordinator at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, said: “We are excited to be working with IHP, a leading provider in healthcare infrastructure, who are committed to developing the next generation of construction professionals.

“By offering placements to Shrewsbury Colleges Group students, they are not only supporting the local education sector but also investing in the future of the construction industry.”

Similarly, Councils’ and their community partners are working with IHP to offer young people with learning disabilities and autism the opportunity to gain valuable work experience and paid employment.

A representative from one of the organisations involved (DFN Project Search working with Shropshire Council) said: “We are thrilled that IHP have become part of the rotation partnership on DFN Project Search at SaTH. They now have their first CSCS Card and is keen to get started with the team onsite. Thank you IHP for providing this opportunity.”

The social value work being undertaken by IHP goes beyond construction-based activities. As part of their pledge to create community impact across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and mid Wales, IHP have donated to local community charities. Over the Christmas period, the team also donated Christmas gifts and handwritten cards of well wishes to the SaTH Chaplaincy team. The Chaplains delivered these to patients on Christmas Day as part of their visits.

IHP have also been working in partnership with Telford Careers and Enterprise Company as part of the national Open Doors scheme. The initiative, which takes place in March, will take educators behind the scenes at the RSH construction site to showcase the range of careers available in construction and support with curriculum development.

In the next few months, IHP will be opening their doors to a community workspace, located at the construction site. The space will be used by local educators and organisations in the region to upskill those interested in a career in construction. This includes pre-employment courses, site open days, and obtaining industry accredited cards – all supported by IHP.

Tony Grindrod, VINCI Building’s Regional Director said: “Fantastic progress has been made on site so far along with the efforts from the team in delivering social value.

“A key focus will be supporting apprenticeships and work placements and through a site-based Community Skills Centre we will operate and support hands-on training opportunities in construction trades enabling local young people opportunities to pursue careers in construction. This is a fantastic example of how we will continue to work with communities in the county to make a positive impact.”

Matthew Neal, Director of Hospitals Transformation Programme, said: “We are delighted that the construction of this development is already delivering a significant boost for our communities and local people.”

“We’re making good progress with the build, and I am looking forward to seeing the development take shape through the year alongside working with our local Councils’ and partners with these important initiatives for our communities.”