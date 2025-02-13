Funding for repair or rebuild of Whitchurch Civic Centre agreed

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet has agreed to commit up to £4m within the council’s capital strategy towards the repair or rebuilding of Whitchurch Civic Centre – and agreed to an urgent ‘needs analysis’ to ensure that the future configuration of centre meets the needs of local people.

Whitchurch Civic Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

The centre has been closed since September 2023 – except for the sports/market hall – after specialist engineers found that RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) exists across the majority of the Civic Centre complex, and that it has major structural issues.

At their meeting yesterday the Council’s Cabinet was asked to identify £4m into the council’s capital strategy that can be used for:

– A rebuild/redevelopment of the Civic Centre in accordance with the needs analysis if either Government or external funding can be secured.

– A new roof for the centre – and other repairs – if no Government or external funding can be secured.

Following a consultation held last year a working group set up to consider the future of the building carried out a feasibility study into the two most popular options – to either repair or replace the centre. The working group is made up of local Shropshire Councillors, Whitchurch Town Councillors, and officers from both councils.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, said:

“We know the importance of the Civic Centre to Whitchurch and to people who live in and around the town and I’m delighted that Cabinet has agreed to identify up to £4m of capital funding to help bring the Centre back into use. Whether this means a new roof or a complete rebuild will now depend on whether the working group and external partners can secure the additional Government or other external funding that a rebuild would require.

“And before any work takes place the needs analysis will enable us to establish what facilities and services the people of Whitchurch and the surrounding area want and need. This will help ensure that the Centre best meets the need of the town and that it is a viable and fit for purpose facility for years to come.”

Whitchurch Town Council working group members Councillor Andy Hall, Mayor of Whitchurch, and Mike McDonald, Proper Officer, said:

“We are delighted to have reached this point, which is testament to the effort and determination displayed by the Civic Centre working group – and we hope it gives further impetus to finding the best and, most importantly, right solution for the building. We also thank Shropshire Council’s Cabinet for their foresight in considering the importance of the building as a vital asset within our community.

“During recent months, we have received opinion from small groups who previously used the Centre to varying degrees – however a full, strategic ‘needs analysis’, which extends the results of the initial public consultation, will give an opportunity for everyone to have a voice in shaping the future of the Civic Centre, rather than a select few. We hope to be able to make rapid, unencumbered, progress with this as soon as possible.

“This will, inevitably, take some time – but it is an important step in Whitchurch Town Council’s future management of a revitalised facility, which will meet the future needs of our residents in the most appropriate way.”

Helen Morgan MP has welcomed news that Whitchurch’s Civic Centre will be repaired or rebuilt, Helen said: “This is wonderful news for everyone in Whitchurch and the surrounding area who this time last year thought they were losing the Civic Centre for good.

“Everyone involved in the campaign to Save Our Civic deserves a huge amount of credit.

“I’m pleased that Shropshire Council has listened and recognised that sites like the Civic are important community centres that must be protected.

“I will be continuing to make the case in Parliament for further investment in Whitchurch.”

The feasibility study work carried out so far work has also included looking at how the centre can be economically and efficiently run and managed in the future by Whitchurch Town Council.