Youth charity SYA nominated for Children of Courage Award

A charity which enables children in Shropshire to “thrive, succeed and fulfil their potential” has been nominated for a special award.

Claire Purcell, community engagement and fundraising manager at SYA with a group of young people in Shrewsbury

SYA, which supports more than 9,000 young people by providing activities and training for youth workers, has been shortlisted as a Charity of the Year in the Children of Courage Awards.

The awards, organised by the St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, recognise and celebrate some of the most inspirational and amazing children in the region and the charities who support them.

Claire Purcell, community engagement and fundraising manager at SYA, said it was testament to the dedication of SYA’s qualified, experienced youth workers and volunteers to be nominated for an award.

She said: “We work with over 9,000 young people, including those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), through a wide network of clubs and groups either run or supported by SYA.

“The clubs offer an array of physical and sports activities, along with educational sessions covering topics such as sexual health, anxiety, practical skills, alcohol awareness and peer support.

“We also work with schools and external agencies to provide initiatives like Young Leaders, UK Youth Parliament, early-intervention mental health sessions known as Time2Talk, and specialist groups for young people who are part of the LGBTQI+ Community.

“The overall aim is to give young people access to quality, affordable activities which allow them to thrive, succeed and fulfil their potential.

“We are delighted to have been nominated for a Children of Courage Award, which gives our staff and volunteers the recognition they deserve for the dedication they have shown in supporting Shropshire’s young people and literally changing lives.”

Winners will be announced at the Children of Courage Awards ceremony at The National Conference Centre, Birmingham, on February 28.

Greg Palethorpe, committee member for the St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, said: “We are looking forward to ‘The Greatest Show’ on February 28, the Children of Courage Awards Birmingham 2025.

“The night will be full of music, dancing, celebration, and importantly we will be recognising some of the most inspiring and amazing young people and charitable organisations in our region, all in aid of the St James’s Place Charitable Foundation.

“Congratulations to SYA for being a finalist. We can’t wait to see you on the night!”