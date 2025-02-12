Shropshire schools awarded grants to support sustainable food systems

Schools across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin have been awarded £15,000 in grants through Shropshire Good Food Partnership and the Let’s Go Zero’s Zero Carbon Fund to help them lead the way with sustainable food systems.

Pupils at Oakmeadow C of E Primary school getting ready to start composting

The partnership, through its Schools Food Web project, has given out 15 microgrants of £1,000 to empower schools to decarbonise through their food systems and promote environmental sustainability and education.

The grants have been allocated to support a variety of projects, including after-school cookery groups focussing on surplus and school grown ingredients, composting initiatives, cooking equipment, raised beds, tackling food waste and irrigation systems.

Each school will also receive a HotBin composter to help track and eliminate food waste, diverting it from landfill or food collection. The composters produce nutrient-rich compost and reduce CO2e emissions as well as saving money for the schools involved.

“With these grants, schools are taking steps towards sustainable food systems, blending education with practical, eco-friendly solutions in their goal to reach net zero,” said Emma Cantillion of the Shropshire Good Food Partnership Schools Food Web project.

Helen Reynolds, Head Teacher of Lower Heath Primary School, near Whitchurch said that the school was thrilled to join forces with the Shropshire Good Food Partnership in its mission to achieve zero food waste.

“By teaching our children the importance of growing their own food for nutrition, we are not only nurturing their health but also instilling vital environmental values. This collaboration embodies the Marches values of ‘working today to protect tomorrow,” she said.

Children and staff at Tibberton CE School will be using their grant to embed cookery in the curriculum and monitor waste levels.

“We will be able to strengthen our parental links and invite them into school for taste testing our culinary delights. Huge thanks to everyone at Shropshire Good Food Partnership,” said Jean Wilkinson Assistant Head Teacher of the school.

Louise Lowings, Headteacher of Madeley Nursery, Telford, said they would be using the grant to enhance the school gardens by increasing the variety and range of crops as well as encouraging composting to sustain good soil health and reduce waste.

“The children will really enjoy the new and varied additions to their school experience, thank you,” she said.

Pupils at Oakmeadow Cof E Primary School, Bayston Hill are hoping to create a composting area as part of their involvement in the project.

Head teacher, Sam Ostermeyer said: “We had a good session with Rob Whitehouse from Master Composters. He gave us some good information on what we can achieve and how best to do this so we are making plans. The microgrant will be great and will allow us to make a big composting area. We just need to identify the best location. The kids are excited to make a difference,” he said.

Emma said that by integrating the concept of sustainable food systems into schools, the partnership aimed to create a ripple effect of awareness and action in local communities.

“The collaboration with these schools fosters a shared vision of a low-carbon future, where schools lead the charge in combating climate change and promoting responsible food practices,” she said.

Further information on the Shropshire Good Food Partnership and the Schools Food Web is available by visiting the website or by emailing hello@shropshiregoodfood.org.