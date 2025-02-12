4.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Shropshire man given Football Banning Order

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been banned from attending any football match for three years after he was found in possession of a weapon before a Shrewsbury Town FC match.

Adon Francis, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty yesterday to a charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 39-year-old was found with a knuckle duster on Thursday 16 January in Shrewsbury town centre ahead of the Shrewsbury Town FC and Wrexham AFC fixture.

Francis was subsequently arrested and later charged. Yesterday he was given a three-year Football Banning Order (FBO) at Telford Magistrates Court, which means he cannot attend any football match in the UK.

He was also ordered to complete 120 hours on unpaid work, and Francis will be unable to travel abroad when England play internationally during that period.

A force spokesperson, said: “Football is enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds, including young children.

“Being in possession a weapon or a prohibited item can have a negative effect on people’s behaviour, impacting the safety and enjoyment of others.

“We are pleased that Francis has been given this order as it sends out a strong message to people who intend on causing issues on match days, and shows we will not tolerate anti-social or criminal behaviour in our town.”

Francis will also be added to the Shrewsbury Pub Watch Ban to run alongside side his FBO, which means he cannot enter pubs that are part of the scheme for the duration of his order.

