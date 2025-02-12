Shropshire Council scraps household recycling centre booking system for cars

Car drivers will no longer need to pre-book a slot to visit any of the five Shropshire household recycling centres from later this month.

The entrance to the household recycling centre in Shrewsbury. Image Google Street View

Shropshire Council says it is making the change following feedback regarding the booking system that it introduced last November.

The council said the booking system’s primary goal is to reduce the amount of trade waste and waste from outside Shropshire brought into the five centres – and to stop the council paying to dispose of this waste.

- Advertisement -

Latest figures show that for the three months from November 2024 to January 2025, general waste taken to the centres has reduced by 892 tonnes (or 28%) compared to the same period last year.

Shropshire Council says the drop provides evidence that less trade waste and waste from people who live outside Shropshire – which Shropshire residents then had to fund the disposal of – is coming into the HRCs.



However many Shropshire residents were put off using the centres because of the booking system with high levels of negativity towards the system on social media.

The council now says that from later this month (a date to be confirmed) those visiting by car will no longer need to book in advance – but on arrival may be asked to show proof that they live in Shropshire.

Those visiting with a van or trailer will still need to book a slot in advance, using the existing system, and must also show proof of residency when they arrive. Anyone from outside Shropshire will be turned away.

Ian Nellins, Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said:

“Our recycling centres are there to dispose of Shropshire’s household waste only, not waste from outside of Shropshire, or trade waste.

“We’ve studied the visitor numbers and statistics for the five centres for the three months since November and it’s clear that – as intended – the booking system has led to a big fall in trade waste and waste from outside of Shropshire brought to the centres. This is saving us a significant amount of money in waste disposal costs.

“However, we’ve also listened to the feedback we’re getting from residents about the booking system and we recognise that some people find it inconvenient. Therefore, car drivers will no longer need to book a visit in advance, but on arrival may be required to show proof that they live in Shropshire.

“And keeping the requirement for vans/trailers to book will help to ensure that trade waste isn’t taken to the centres.”

“We believe this change means we can continue to keep out non-Shropshire waste, and trade waste, while improving things for local residents who want to visit a recycling centre.”

Victory for residents

Liberal Democrat councillors are hailing a ‘victory for residents’ over the scrapping of the system.

Councillor Alex Wagner began a petition against the booking system on New Year’s Day, receiving over 1,000 signatures in under 24 hours. The total now sits at nearly 6,000. He said he is delighted with the announcement today.

Councillor Wagner said: “This is a victory for residents and proof that campaigning can work and get results for people in Shropshire. I’m delighted that people have been listened to.

“This system was always a terrible idea. It added a layer of costly admin, was trying to fix a non-existent problem, and plainly made it harder for people to access a service they needed to use.

“With fly-tipping increased by 20%, residents want to now see action to get on top of the problem and have a County Council which works to improve the situation – not make it worse.

“Thank you once again to the nearly 6,000 residents who backed our campaign.”