Self Help Africa host a cheese and wine evening for Walking the Camino Event

Self Help Africa (SHA) are once again walking the famous Camino de Santiago in September 2025, taking on the French Way.

The Camino de Santiago is an ancient pilgrimage that has drawn travellers for centuries

So, if you’ve ever dreamed of embarking on a journey that’s not just about reaching a destination, but about the experiences, connections, and personal growth along the way, then join them for an information evening with Cheese & Wine at 7.30pm 24th February (at Central, above Palmer’s Café, Shrewsbury) to find out more about two of their upcoming events.

The Camino de Santiago is an ancient pilgrimage that has drawn travellers for centuries. It’s an opportunity to reflect, challenge yourself, and meet people from all over the world who share in the magic of the path to Santiago de Compostela and the tomb of St. James. Whether you’re seeking spiritual peace, adventure, or self-discovery, you’ll walk through charming villages to witness Spain’s natural beauty and heritage.

Steve Worrall, a Camino veteran, will present on the Camino history, his many experiences and the best tips on how to conquer it. Plus, there will be an opportunity for a Q&A with SHA’s 2023 Camino team members and register your interest in joining the event along the French Way from 16th – 23rd September. Suitable for casual walkers or experienced hikers.

In addition, hear about an exciting upcoming challenge event in Africa. This could be a next step for those seeking a physical challenge whilst visiting the incredible communities that Self Help Africa projects support. More details will be revealed, and it promises to be an unforgettable journey that combines adventure, cultural immersion, and personal growth.

Self Help Africa is an international development organisation that works through agriculture to end hunger and poverty in 15 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, supporting millions of people to grow more food and earn a better living. Their work seeks to empower local communities with training and knowledge, and to support smallholder farming families to produce more, earn more, and access new markets and better prices for the crops that they grow.

The cheese and wine evening will take place on Monday 24th February 2025, between 7.30pm and 9pm at Central (above Palmer’s Café) on Claremont Street. There’s a £5 suggested donation, on the door.

RSVP by 14th February to rachel.schofield@selfhelpafrica.org with your name and number of guests, along with any dietary requirements.