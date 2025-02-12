Pave Aways appointed to carry out Wellington Market refurbishment works

Telford & Wrekin Council has appointed Pave Aways Ltd to deliver refurbishment works which will transform historic Wellington Market.

Wellington Market. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The construction partner was chosen following an extensive tender process and has vast experience in working on historic buildings.

Group Ginger Architects, who have designed other successful market projects, will also work alongside Pave Aways Ltd.

The Council, along with Pave Aways and their architects, will be undertaking further liaison with traders to work through programme, phasing and business needs to ensure a ‘business as usual’ approach while the works take place as much as possible.

The project is being funded by Telford & Wrekin Council and central government and will transform the historic market into a modern, thriving venue which will sit at the heart of Wellington’s leisure, retail and entertainment offer.

It aims to retain and improve the market as a retail, food and leisure hub, deliver an arts and entertainment programme (building on the success of the late night markets) giving people access to a variety of events, provide quality spaces for existing and new small independent businesses and boost the local economy by increasing the number of visitors to the town.

The works will also improve the layout of the market and improve accessibility and flow through the building but retain the market’s historic features.

The Council has been successful in securing over £12m in central government funding to deliver the market project and other projects in the town.

They include the restoration of 1 Walker Street to create new retail spaces and apartments and the refurbishment of Wellington Orbit cinema to enhance these assets as key community and cultural hubs.

This Wellington project is part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme which is seeing significant investment and transformation in other areas of the borough including Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre and the Theatre Quarter development and remodelling of Telford Theatre in Oakengates.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said:

“We are pleased to have appointed Pave Aways as the main contractor meaning that works to preserve and transform the market for generations to come is now a step closer.

“We’ve taken the time to carry out comprehensive surveys needed to understand the fabric of the building and secure a delivery team who can deliver our investment proposals.

“We want to work closely with traders throughout the next stages of the project to ensure they are fully engaged in all the new plans.

“These are exciting times for Wellington Market and Wellington town centre.

“We are proud to be moving forward with this project, part of an investment to improve Wellington’s public spaces and a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme.

“This investment will make the town centre better for everyone – whether you live here, work, or are visiting.

“It will be a more attractive area, support businesses and improve the economy. We are committed to creating a better future for Wellington and we can’t wait to see the transformation begin.”

Steven Owen , Managing Director at Pave Aways, said:

“Pave Aways is proud to be breathing new life into the historic Wellington Market. By working with our skilled local workforce and trusted supply chain, we’re ensuring that investment stays within the community while creating valuable apprenticeship opportunities.

“This project builds on our ongoing work in Wellington, where we are refurbishing the former YMCA building on Walker Street and carrying out decarbonisation work at Wellington Civic & Leisure Centre.

“As a local contractor, we’re committed to making a real difference in Wellington. Our support extends to local schools, businesses, and community causes, all with the aim of enhancing community assets and creating a lasting positive impact for the area.”