4.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
- Advertisement -

Oswestry School Prep fundraise for NSPCC on Number Day

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Pupils at Oswestry School Prep dressed up to celebrate all things maths and number related whilst also raising money for the NSPCC.

Pupils dressed up for number day. Photo: Oswestry School
Pupils dressed up for number day. Photo: Oswestry School

Students dressed up in a wide variety of number and maths themed costumes for the charities annual fundraising Number Day on Friday 7 February 2025, an event which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Oswestry School Prep Headteacher, Claire Belk explained: “It is always great to see the children dressed and celebrating maths and numbers whilst they raise money for a vital charity which helps young people.

- Advertisement -

“Costumes ranged from children dressed as Thing 1 from The Cat In The Hat to children decorated in playing cards and a pupil dressed as the mathematician and astronomer Hypatia , which goes to show how maths and numbers cross over with so many areas of life and learning.”

Oswestry School Prep is a part of Oswestry School, for pupils aged 4 to 11.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP