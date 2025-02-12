Oswestry School Prep fundraise for NSPCC on Number Day

Pupils at Oswestry School Prep dressed up to celebrate all things maths and number related whilst also raising money for the NSPCC.

Pupils dressed up for number day. Photo: Oswestry School

Students dressed up in a wide variety of number and maths themed costumes for the charities annual fundraising Number Day on Friday 7 February 2025, an event which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Oswestry School Prep Headteacher, Claire Belk explained: “It is always great to see the children dressed and celebrating maths and numbers whilst they raise money for a vital charity which helps young people.

“Costumes ranged from children dressed as Thing 1 from The Cat In The Hat to children decorated in playing cards and a pupil dressed as the mathematician and astronomer Hypatia , which goes to show how maths and numbers cross over with so many areas of life and learning.”

Oswestry School Prep is a part of Oswestry School, for pupils aged 4 to 11.