Hospital worker takes on challenge to raise money for new Critical Care Unit

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A hospital Trust worker is taking on a 125-mile walk challenge to raise money for a new Critical Care “sky garden” which is being built as part of the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP). 

Julia Johnson, husband Gus and dog Kora
Julia Johnson, husband Gus and dog Kora

Julia Johnson, a Critical Care Practice Education Facilitator at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), is raising funds for SaTH Charity by walking the coast of Anglesey, which is 125 miles, dividing it into 12 walks.

She will be taking on the challenge in March for her 50th birthday and will be joined by her husband and dog.

The money will go towards a new outdoor “sky garden” for the new Critical Care Unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), providing a safe and enjoyable space, with seating, shelter, and landscaping.

Julia said: “Working in Critical Care for 18 years, I am passionate about our patients, their relatives and our team. I have personally seen the benefits of a critical care garden for patients, their rehabilitation and their mental health.

“Seeing a patient’s face light up, when they go into the fresh air in the garden for the first time in weeks, is priceless. Being outdoors has a positive impact on a patient’s wellbeing, so having a dedicated space within our new facilities will be amazing.

“This will also provide an area for relatives to use for time out and take in what’s happening to their loved ones during what can be a difficult period.”

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation, said: “We are so grateful to Julia for undertaking such a huge challenge to raise funds for the SaTH Charity Critical Care fund. HTP is funded to deliver the clinical model which will improve health services across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and mid-Wales but there are other elements where support from fundraisers can greatly improve the environment for patients, visitors and staff alike.”

“We know the importance of patients and relatives being able to get outside and away from the clinical environment, it aids healing and boosts a patient’s mood. We look forward to seeing Julia complete her mammoth walk.”

To date Julia has raised £525 and hoping to raise £5,000. If you would like to donate, please see her JustGiving page.

