Group hopes to see blue badge parking concerns addressed in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Disabilities Community Group has enlisted the help of local Councillor David Vasmer to address concerns regarding blue badge parking provision in Shrewsbury town centre.

Pictured in Shrewsbury town centre are Teri Trickett and Marcus Watkin with Councillor David Vasmer

Group founders Marcus Watkin and Teri Trickett are working to highlight the challenges faced by blue badge holders when trying to park in designated bays.

One of the key issues raised by the group is the placement of street furniture, such as planters and bollards, which can make it difficult for drivers of adapted vehicles to exit their vehicles safely.

Marcus Watkin, who is tetraplegic, explained the difficulties he faces, stating, “The bollards in particular mean that it is exceptionally difficult for me to find a suitable space to exit via my ramp. I have to plan carefully every journey into town so I can hopefully find a suitable space.”

This careful planning is often necessary even for essential journeys, such as Marcus’s volunteer work with the West Midlands Air Ambulance in the town centre.

Other wheelchair users within the group have also reported problems with some disabled bays due to a lack of level access. This forces them to manoeuvre into oncoming traffic to reach level access or tactile pavements, creating a potentially dangerous situation.

Councillor David Vasmer, Shropshire Council shadow cabinet leader for Highways and an accessibility champion, recently toured Shoplatch and Claremont Street with the group to see the issues firsthand.

The group expressed their gratitude for the additional blue badge parking provision recently implemented in Claremont Street, thanks to support from Shrewsbury BID.

However, they are advocating for further improvements, including adaptations to existing bays to ensure safe access and clearer signage to prevent other motorists from inadvertently parking in designated disabled spaces.

As the Shrewsbury Moves project progresses, the Shropshire Disabilities Community Group hopes to maintain a positive dialogue with the local council’s to ensure Shrewsbury becomes a truly accessible and inclusive town.

Teri Trickett, who has campaigned for improved access for disabled residents and visitors since the pandemic, emphasised the importance of inclusivity, saying, “We must remember that this is a town for everyone, not just those who are able-bodied. We hope the disabled community will be listened to as the project progresses.”

To learn more about the Shropshire Disabilities Community Group and their work, you can join their Facebook group.