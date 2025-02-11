Supporters step up from across the UK to save organic farm near Oswestry

The campaign to raise £1.5m to save an organic farm by putting part of the land into community ownership has already attracted support from across the UK.

Wassailing at Babbinswood Farm this weekend – one of the community activities which will be protected by the community ownership scheme if the farm is saved

Babbinswood Farm, near Oswestry, has been farmed organically for more than 20 years. The farming system includes an unusual cow and calf dairy herd where calves are reared by their mothers until they are naturally weaned.

The land has been farmed by the Jones’ family for five generations but now, because of a divorce settlement, mother and daughter team Casha Bowles-Jones and Barbara Jones are faced with leaving unless 117 acres of the farm can be sold to thousands of community supporters.

- Advertisement -

Last year, they worked with a group of locals to form a co-operative that could facilitate this – Babbinswood Farm Community Benefit Society.

The main fund raising appeal was launched last week by the co-operative and has already topped more than £21,000 with shareholders stepping up from across the country.

Daisy Kirtley of the Babbinswood Farm CBS said that the campaign would save a family-run community-orientated farm with 20 years of certified organic land while also creating another community asset including land, buildings and woodland owned by community shareholders.

“I think this is a great opportunity to secure more resources for the community while also supporting food security. Events like traditional wassalling, weaving workshops and art clubs are already thriving on the farm. A wassailing event took place at the weekend and was enjoyed by lots of people keen to keep traditions alive,” she said.

“If successful this campaign will create a community co-owned farm, a co-op owned by its shareholders with a guaranteed base income of rent from our organic tenant farmers – Casha and Barbara. On top of that the community will have a woodland, dog friendly farm walks, a place committed to environmental education and space for workshops and events – and, with time, we’ll have capacity for even more”, she added.

Further information is available on the website www.babbinswoodfarmcbs.org.uk or by email at future@babbinswoodfarmcbs.org.uk.