Shropshire charity helping young people reach their dreams

Supporters and volunteers have come together to empower young people to have a bright future within Shropshire.

Pictured, Richard Parkes, Reg Wilford, Donna Leeding and David Bishop

The valuable work of youth charity, SYA, is achieved through generous donations, sponsorships, grants from trusts and foundations, including donations in-kind and volunteering, combined with highly skilled, experienced and qualified youth workers.

Staff and SYA operate 32 youth clubs in Shropshire including bespoke clubs for young people with SEND (Special educational needs and disabilities) and those who are part of the LGBTQAI+ Community.

- Advertisement -

SYA also works with young people on UK Youth Parliament, Youth Forums, Health Champion Projects, and a new group for young parents.

The charity also provides training and expertise to the voluntary youth sector across Shropshire – and says the support of corporate sponsors is vital in enabling the charity to continue this important work.

In January a breakfast event was held by SYA, who invited its sponsors to thank them and took the opportunity to outline their vision and need for continued support and to launch a new range of sponsorship packages which make it easier for businesses to get involved.

The event was supported by AF Blakemore and the Food Hub who kindly donated enough food for the charity to host the event at no additional cost.

Some of the companies returning to show their continued support included Morris and Company, Barclays Bank, DecoStitch, Fiveways Insurance, The West Brom, Penguin MEP, Start Tech, Aico, J&PR, Buy-From and R1 Construction.

Mike Lewis, of Decostitch, was in attendance and not only provided sponsorship through in-kind donations of uniform but also pledged his own time to support a youth club.

He said: “We think SYA is a fantastic charity and were only too happy to help by donating branded uniforms for staff and youth workers.

“I also like the idea of providing practical support so I am looking forward to running some gardening activities at a youth club in the near future, which will combine a keen interest of mine with hopefully inspiring some gardeners of the future.”

Trish Dovaston, office manager and project compliance officer for Morris Property, was among the guests at the supporters’ breakfast and said: “It was fantastic to connect with fellow supporters of this incredible charity that empowers young people across Shropshire.

“We’re pleased to support organisations like SYA that make a real difference in our community.”

Claire Purcell, fundraising and engagement manager, said there was a “fantastic turnout” of supporters at the event, which took place at SYA’s headquarters in Upton Lane, Shrewsbury.

She said: “We were delighted to see so many businesses at this special event at SYA HQ because we were keen to thank organisations for their support.

“As well as representatives from existing sponsors, the SYA trustees were on hand to thank local Rotary groups, Belle Vue Knit and Natter, Inner Wheel representatives, the deputy Mayor of Shrewsbury, and local councillor, Pam Moseley.

“It was also lovely to welcome Reg Wilford, who is an important part of SYA’s history, having helped form Shropshire Youth Association nearly 40 years ago.

“Members of the SYA board explained to those attending just how important the support of the business community is to genuinely change the lives of young people – whether by providing funding for equipment or expertise at a youth club – every type of support is really appreciated.”

For more information about sponsorship opportunities, or to make a donation visit sya.org.uk or email fundraising@sya.org.uk to discuss corporate sponsor packages, in-kind donations or volunteer days.