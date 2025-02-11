Residents and Councillor demand action on dangerous stretch of A488

Residents and Shropshire Councillor Heather Kidd are calling for urgent action to address the dangerous conditions on a section of the A488 at Hope Valley.

Temporary lights on the A488 in Hope Valley. Image: Google Street View

The road has become a hotspot for near misses due to a combination of road damage and malfunctioning temporary traffic lights.

The problems began over a year ago when a section of the A488’s edge crumbled, necessitating single-lane traffic flow controlled by temporary lights.

Councillor Kidd explained that despite repeated calls for repairs, the road has not been fixed, and two further sections have since deteriorated, now requiring three sets of temporary traffic lights.

“The situation has become incredibly dangerous,” said Cllr Kidd. “What’s made it much worse is the council’s contractors, Amberon, and their indifferent maintenance of these lights. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve reported the lights being either completely out or even green at both ends. They don’t seem to care how long the lights are out, and it’s very hard work to get them to turn out to repair them.”

Cllr Kidd highlighted the numerous near misses that have occurred due to the malfunctioning lights, with traffic approaching from both directions on the single lane. She expressed frustration with Amberon’s lack of responsiveness, citing a recent week of chaotic malfunctions where the lights were not working correctly, and Amberon allegedly failed to promptly address the issue.

While Shropshire Council has reportedly indicated they are considering installing semi-permanent lights, Cllr Kidd insists that immediate action is required.

“What we need immediately is a competent set of contractors to keep the lights in proper working order before someone is hurt or worse,” she stated. “We also need an urgent long-term solution to this problem before more of the road crumbles away and becomes impassable!”

Residents and Cllr Kidd are now demanding a swift and effective response from Shropshire Council to prevent a serious accident on this increasingly hazardous stretch of road.