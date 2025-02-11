Racist graffiti continues to appear around Bridgnorth

Police are renewing their appeal to the public for help in identifying the individuals responsible for a series of racist graffiti incidents plaguing Bridgnorth.

The offensive messages, scrawled in white spray paint, have been appearing across the town since early January, with the latest incidents reported on January 21st and 25th.

The graffiti spree began on January 9th with an offensive symbol was discovered painted on the footpath of Inage Lane, near the town centre. The following day, a racist message was discovered on a stone wall on St Leonards Close.

- Advertisement -

Since then, further reports have emerged of graffiti appearing in various locations, including alleyways, footpaths, and underbridges.

Inspector Damien Kelly of the South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) confirmed that 15 separate incidents have been recorded.

“We understand the distressing nature of these messages and are committed to finding those responsible,” said Inspector Kelly. “Officers have been conducting enquiries and increasing patrols, both uniformed and plain clothed, in the targeted areas. We will continue these efforts until the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

The most recent incidents include a message found under the A458 bypass on January 21st and another discovered at the Inage Lane youth club on January 25th. All incidents involved white spray paint.

This renewed appeal follows a previous one issued by West Mercia Police regarding criminal damage in Bridgnorth. Authorities are urging anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward.

Members of the public can contact the Bridgnorth SNT directly by emailing bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers guarantees anonymity and will not trace calls or IP addresses.