3.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
- Advertisement -

Man and woman rescued following fire at property in Ludlow

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters helped a man and woman to safety following a fire at a property in Ludlow this morning.

The fire broke out at a property on Mill Street in Ludlow at around 9.10am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service promptly responded to the scene, dispatching four fire appliances from Craven Arms and Ludlow, along with an operations officer.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fire involving a log burner and a wood stack.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Two individuals were safely escorted from the property by the fire service personnel. Fire crews, equipped with breathing apparatus and hosereel jets, worked to extinguish the blaze.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also present at the scene to provide necessary assistance.

The fire was reported to be out by 9.40am.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP