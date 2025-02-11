Man and woman rescued following fire at property in Ludlow

Firefighters helped a man and woman to safety following a fire at a property in Ludlow this morning.

The fire broke out at a property on Mill Street in Ludlow at around 9.10am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service promptly responded to the scene, dispatching four fire appliances from Craven Arms and Ludlow, along with an operations officer.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fire involving a log burner and a wood stack.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Two individuals were safely escorted from the property by the fire service personnel. Fire crews, equipped with breathing apparatus and hosereel jets, worked to extinguish the blaze.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also present at the scene to provide necessary assistance.

The fire was reported to be out by 9.40am.