Charity striding ahead with free race places at Shifnal 10k

A Shropshire charity has been given a boost thanks to a popular sporting event in the county.

Pictured from left, Emma Backhouse of Lingen Davies, Roger Cox of Shifnal Town Council and Jocelyne Fildes of Love Shifnal who is taking part in the event.

The organisers of the Shifnal 10k race have offered 10 free places to the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

“Last year we raised almost £2,000 for six community groups in Shifnal and this year we are also supporting Lingen Davies by giving them 10 free places, which have all been taken, allowing them an opportunity to collect donations for a fantastic cause,” said Councillor Roger Cox of Shifnal Town Council which organises the race with AV Timing.

Held on Sunday May 11 on a course set around the town, almost all of the 500 places at the race have already been taken up.

“I look forward to the whole community supporting the event and our local businesses on the day – and we are also looking for a main sponsor,” Roger added.

Steph Smith from Lingen Davies thanked the organisers for giving the charity valuable places, which she hoped would raise around £2,000.

“We’re delighted to be involved with this and have easily filled our places with keen runners – all eager to do their part to benefit local cancer services.

“We’re very happy to partner with the organisers for what we hope will be a well-supported and enjoyable day for all.

“Whether people are running or cheering on loved ones we know there will be great atmosphere in the town.

“On behalf of everyone throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales who will benefit from the fundraising generated by challenge events like this, I would like to say a big thank you.

“We exist to support cancer services throughout our region and last year we invested almost £1,000,000 in services and projects to benefit our community.” Sally Themans of Love Shifnal said, “The Shifnal 10k last year was a huge success, bringing visitors to the town – both competitors and their supporters. Shifnal was shown in its best light and the hospitality venues in particular were very busy. So many people commented on what a nice town Shifnal is and it’s great to be able to welcome them back.”