Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre set to open ahead of schedule

The new Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre is set to open its doors ahead of schedule on Wednesday 19 March.

The new Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre is nearing completion. Photo: Shropshire Council

This state-of-the-art facility, built by Pellikaan Construction Limited, has been completed on budget and ahead of schedule, taking just 12 months from the demolition of the previous centre to its grand opening.

The new £14m Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre will offer a range of top-quality facilities, including a six-lane 25m pool, accessible changing rooms, a 41-station fitness suite and multi-function rooms.

The centre will be managed by the Shropshire Community Leisure Trust and Serco, who also operate several other leisure centres on behalf of Shropshire Council.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet lead for culture and digital, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating:

“I am thrilled to see the progress we have made with the Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre. The build quality is exceptional, and the range of facilities on offer will cater to all members of our community. This project is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality leisure services and promoting a healthy lifestyle for our residents.”

Members of the public will have the opportunity to visit the centre in the week before the official opening to sign up for memberships.

The new facility is expected to attract visitors from nearby regions, boosting economic growth with the creation of 25 jobs and creating new opportunities for local businesses. Additionally, five local primary schools will benefit from this state-of-the-art facility, providing essential swimming lessons and promoting physical activity among young students.

Robert added:

“The Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre is a vital addition to the community, offering essential services and promoting a healthy lifestyle for all. There are still some finishing touches that we’re working on to complete, but we very much look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to this fantastic new facility on 19 March 2025.”

Peggy Mullock, Shropshire Councillor for Whitchurch North, said:

“I am pleased to see that the pool is opening just in time for the Easter holidays. I am sure our residents will be delighted to be able to swim again.”

Thomas Biggins Shropshire Councillor for Whitchurch North, said:

“I know many adults and children are counting down the days until the Whitchurch Pool opens again. This new facility has been well worth the wait and will be much used.”

Gerald Dakin, Shropshire Councillor for Whitchurch South, said:

“This is a fantastic amenity for Whitchurch and district, many thanks to all involved.”