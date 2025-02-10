Little people share big dreams with town’s MP

‘Little people, big dreams’ was the inspirational theme of the day when a Shropshire MP visited pupils at a Shrewsbury primary school.

Julia met staff and children in Reception and Year 1 classes at Bowbrook Primary School

“It was an absolute joy to meet all the wonderful children who were keen to talk about their big dreams,” said Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley following her visit to Bowbrook Primary School in the west of the town.

“Some wanted to be nurses, some wanted to be doctors. I’m not sure any wanted to be an MP though,” she joked.

Mrs Buckley met staff and children in Reception and Year 1 classes along with those in the SEN hub and the nursery. Her visit was part of the school’s ‘Little People, Big Dreams Week’ when pupils found out about different careers.

“It’s part of my mission as the town’s MP to make sure that every child in Shrewsbury has access to a good education and so it’s heartening and thrilling for me to see a great school like Bowbrook delivering just that.

“I spoke to the children about my role as Shrewsbury’s MP and I also answered some fantastic questions from the kids such as – Did you want to do this when you were a kid?”

Teaching assistant Louise Nealon said “Julia’s visit was particularly inspirational for the girls, I think, because of course Julia is the first female MP for Shrewsbury.

“During ‘Little People, Big Dreams’ week, we’ve been focussing on people who achieve their dreams, overcoming obstacles and setbacks and how resilience and hard work help us to reach our dreams.”