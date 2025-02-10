Lidl begins construction work on new Telford store

Lidl has officially begun construction of its third site in Telford, located off Rock Road, with the store scheduled to open later this year.

The new Lidl store will open in The Rock area of Telford

The modern store will feature a 1,334m² sales area, including the discounter’s popular bakery and the much-loved Middle of Lidl. It will also offer customer toilets with baby-changing facilities, ample parking for cars and bicycles, electric vehicle charging points, and solar panels to help power the store.

Situated in The Rock area of Telford, this multi-million-pound investment aims to deliver enhanced convenience for shoppers while boosting the local economy by creating around 40 new jobs.

The project has received significant backing from the local community, with over a thousand residents signing a petition in favour of Lidl’s plans last year.

Dominic Bryan, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, commented: “We’rethrilled to have broken ground on our new Telford store on Rock Road. This is a significant moment for Lidl as we continue to expand in response to rising demand for our high-quality products at unbeatable value.We’re on track to open by the end of the year and will of course look to keep the community updated as things progress.”

For more than three decades, Lidl has continually delivered its unbeatable combination of quality and affordability to shoppers across Great Britain.

With more customers choosing to shop at Lidl, the discounter has consistently been named the fastest growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket for over a year.