4.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 10, 2025
- Advertisement -

Lidl begins construction work on new Telford store

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Lidl has officially begun construction of its third site in Telford, located off Rock Road, with the store scheduled to open later this year.

The new Lidl store will open in The Rock area of Telford
The new Lidl store will open in The Rock area of Telford

The modern store will feature a 1,334m² sales area, including the discounter’s popular bakery and the much-loved Middle of Lidl. It will also offer customer toilets with baby-changing facilities, ample parking for cars and bicycles, electric vehicle charging points, and solar panels to help power the store.

Situated in The Rock area of Telford, this multi-million-pound investment aims to deliver enhanced convenience for shoppers while boosting the local economy by creating around 40 new jobs.

- Advertisement -

The project has received significant backing from the local community, with over a thousand residents signing a petition in favour of Lidl’s plans last year.

Dominic Bryan, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, commented: “We’rethrilled to have broken ground on our new Telford store on Rock Road. This is a significant moment for Lidl as we continue to expand in response to rising demand for our high-quality products at unbeatable value.We’re on track to open by the end of the year and will of course look to keep the community updated as things progress.”

For more than three decades, Lidl has continually delivered its unbeatable combination of quality and affordability to shoppers across Great Britain.

With more customers choosing to shop at Lidl, the discounter has consistently been named the fastest growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket for over a year.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP