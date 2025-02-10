Fun football kicks off with The New Saints FC Foundation

Youngsters in St Martins have the chance to build up their football skills with a series of new sessions led by The New Saints FC Foundation.

Youngsters at the St Martins football development sessions at St Martins

The Foundation – the charity linked to Oswestry’s TNS Football Club – is running fun football development sessions at St Martins 3-16 School on Tuesdays from 4.30pm to 5.30pm. The sessions are open to children aged 5 to 11 from Years 1 to 6 and cost £5.50 a session or £5 per session if block booked.

The Foundation will also shortly be launching a Football Association Wales football development programme in Oswestry called Footie Families for children aged from 2 to 4 years.

This programme helps pre-school children build fundamental movement skills such as balancing, jumping, throwing and kicking and gives parents the chance to join in as well.

The Footie Families sessions will take place at The Centre, Oak Street Oswestry on Thursday mornings from 10am to 11am for eight weeks from February 27.

Further information and registration details can be obtained by emailing info@tnsfcfoundation.org.uk