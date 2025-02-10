Class of ’24 are celebrated at Burton Borough

Newport’s Burton Borough School welcomed back its ‘class of 2024’ for a celebration evening including award presentations, musical performances and guest speakers.

Charity fundraisers Mia Smart, Isabelle Simmons, and Taylor-Jade Dury receive their Priuncipal’s Awards

Year 11 students who graduated last summer were joined by family members for the evening, which culminated in the presentation of five ‘Principal’s Awards’ for outstanding achievement.

Nearly 100 certificates and awards were handed out during the evening, which the school described as ‘a resounding success’.

One of the award-winning students, Natalie Duce, also performed an acoustic guitar and vocal version of the song ‘Valerie’, and there was a speech from another of the school’s alumni, Immi Kelly from Immi’s Cakes and Bakes in Newport town centre.

Principal Caroline Bedford said: “It was all about celebrating their successes – a chance to recognise the hard work, the dedication, and the commitment they showed throughout their time here at Burton Borough School.

“It was also a chance for students to acknowledge the support received from their families, teachers, and friends. And most importantly, was a chance for us, as a school community, to say a huge thank you for the positive impact they have had on our school.”

The Principal’s Awards went to Evie Bulman, who was described as ‘the epitome of the school’s values’ for her exceptional effort, and Anmoi Basi for ‘unprecedented resilience’, passing all her GCSEs while overcoming health issues.

There were also Principal’s Awards for Isabelle Simmons, Mia Smart and Taylor-Jade Dury, for organising and raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Assistant head teacher Maria Griffiths, who helped to hand out the awards, added: “It was wonderful to welcome back our alumni and celebrate their achievements with their friends and families.

“It was a real honour to recognise the resilience and motivation of some of our outstanding students who had gone above and beyond, achieving the highest accolade of the Principal’s Award.

Assistant head teacher Karen Heins said: “We are delighted to have Immi Kelly as our partner for our ‘Ambitious’ virtue.

“It is really important to us that our partners are part of our community and Immi was a valued part of our school community and is a valued part of our local community. She was a perfect choice as both virtue partner and our guest speaker for the evening.”