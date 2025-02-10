4.1 C
Car fire spreads to fencing and property in Sutton Hill, Telford

A car fire in the Sutton Hill area of Telford, spread to a nearby house and fencing on Sunday evening, requiring the intervention of two fire crews.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the property fire at 10.52pm.

Two fire appliances from Telford Central fire station were dispatched to the fire at Sandcroft. Operations and Fire Investigation officers also attended.

Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, used two hose reel jets and one covering jet to extinguish the blaze.

The fire involved a single saloon vehicle and subsequently affected the exterior of a domestic building and surrounding fencing.

Police were also present at the incident.

The fire was successfully brought under control, and a stop message was received by SFRS Fire Control at 11.51pm.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

